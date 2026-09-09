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News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region Shelling of Ukrzaliznytsia facilities
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Russian forces struck train in Kharkiv region with drone: there are casualties. PHOTO

Russian occupiers struck the front of a train in the Kharkiv region with a rocket-powered drone.

This was reported by the Izium CMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The strike was recorded at a railway station near the village of Iskra. An enemy drone struck the rear of the ‘Kharkiv–Izium’ train. A fire broke out.

Unfortunately, six people are believed to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack. Ambulance crews are working at the scene, and the injured are being given the necessary assistance," the statement reads.

The State Emergency Service reported that two cars of a passenger electric train caught fire.

Удар по потягу на Харківщині: є постраждалі
Удар по потягу на Харківщині: є постраждалі
Удар по потягу на Харківщині: є постраждалі
Удар по потягу на Харківщині: є постраждалі
Удар по потягу на Харківщині: є постраждалі
Удар по потягу на Харківщині: є постраждалі

Read more: Russian UAVs attack suburban diesel train in Sumy region – 10 people injured. PHOTOS

Train struck in Kharkiv region: casualties reported

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shoot out (18803) train (76) Kharkiv region (1955)
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