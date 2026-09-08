Russian UAVs attack suburban diesel train in Sumy region – 10 people injured. PHOTOS

Russian drones attacked a suburban diesel train. The strike set the locomotive and a passenger carriage on fire. According to preliminary reports, 10 people were injured, and 19 passengers were evacuated.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the press service of the State Emergency Service in the Sumy region.

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The locomotive and a passenger carriage caught fire. While fighting the blaze, rescuers also transported the injured to an ambulance.

The enemy launched another strike while firefighters were working. Fortunately, no State Emergency Service personnel were injured. All fires have been extinguished.

Read more: Train conductor was killed in Russian strike on Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train, - ’UZ’

Community rescue officers, together with local government representatives, evacuated 19 passengers. They were transported in a State Emergency Service (SES) armoured vehicle and a local government bus.

Today’s Russian attacks have disrupted train services, so passengers were transported to designated locations on buses provided by the State Emergency Service and local authorities. A total of 60 people were transported through these joint efforts.

See more: Occupiers attack Sumy and Kharkiv: three people injured, fires break out. PHOTOS













