Occupiers attack Sumy and Kharkiv: three people injured, fires break out. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked Sumy and Kharkiv during the day on September 8. A man was injured in Sumy, while preliminary reports indicate that two men were injured in Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district.
Censor.NET reports.
Sumy
- According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Russian forces struck a residential area in central Sumy today.
- A fire broke out, threatening to spread to a private residential property.
- While inspecting the area, rescuers found an injured man in one of the residential buildings. They used a special stretcher to transport him to an ambulance.
- All fires have been extinguished.
Kharkiv
- The occupiers struck Saltivskyi district with a UAV. As Oleh Syniehubov reported, preliminary information indicates that two men were injured. They are receiving medical care. A fire broke out at the attack site. Our emergency services are dealing with the aftermath.
- The enemy also attacked Kharkiv’s Novobavarskyi district with a drone. The explosion damaged window panes in an apartment building.
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