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Occupiers attack Sumy and Kharkiv: three people injured, fires break out. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Sumy and Kharkiv during the day on September 8. A man was injured in Sumy, while preliminary reports indicate that two men were injured in Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district.

Censor.NET reports.

Sumy

  • According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Russian forces struck a residential area in central Sumy today.
  • A fire broke out, threatening to spread to a private residential property.
  • While inspecting the area, rescuers found an injured man in one of the residential buildings. They used a special stretcher to transport him to an ambulance.
  • All fires have been extinguished.

See more: Occupiers strike Sumy with four KABs: man killed, around 20 houses damaged. PHOTO

Russian attacks on Sumy and Kharkiv injure three, spark fires
Russian attacks on Sumy and Kharkiv injure three, spark fires
Russian attacks on Sumy and Kharkiv injure three, spark fires

See more: KAB strike on Sumy: 14 people injured, including child (updated). PHOTOS

Kharkiv

  • The occupiers struck Saltivskyi district with a UAV. As Oleh Syniehubov reported, preliminary information indicates that two men were injured. They are receiving medical care. A fire broke out at the attack site. Our emergency services are dealing with the aftermath.
  • The enemy also attacked Kharkiv’s Novobavarskyi district with a drone. The explosion damaged window panes in an apartment building.

Read more: Russia strikes Kharkiv with drone: 17-year-old boy injured

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Sumy region (1980) Sumy (451) Kharkiv (1725) Kharkiv region (1957) Sumskyy district (464) Kharkivskyy district (643)
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