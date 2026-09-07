Russia strikes Kharkiv with drone: 17-year-old boy injured
On the evening of 7 September, a Russian drone attacked Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. A 17-year-old boy sustained a blast injury in the strike.
Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported this, Censor.NET reports.
- According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV strike was recorded in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.
Emergency services are heading to the site of the strike.
- According to updated information, a 17-year-old boy sustained a blast injury in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Medics are providing him with all necessary care.
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