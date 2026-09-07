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News Drone attack on Kharkiv
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Russia strikes Kharkiv with drone: 17-year-old boy injured

Russian drone attack injures teenager in Kharkiv

On the evening of 7 September, a Russian drone attacked Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. A 17-year-old boy sustained a blast injury in the strike.

Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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  • According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV strike was recorded in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

Emergency services are heading to the site of the strike.

Read more: Russians attack petrol station in Kharkiv: one person killed, five others injured

  • According to updated information, a 17-year-old boy sustained a blast injury in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Medics are providing him with all necessary care.

Read more: Russians struck outskirts of Kharkiv: three dead, several injured

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Kharkiv (1719) Kharkiv region (1947) Kharkivskyy district (637)
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