Russia strikes Kharkiv with drone: 17-year-old boy injured

On the evening of 7 September, a Russian drone attacked Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. A 17-year-old boy sustained a blast injury in the strike.

Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV strike was recorded in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

Emergency services are heading to the site of the strike.

Read more: Russians attack petrol station in Kharkiv: one person killed, five others injured

According to updated information, a 17-year-old boy sustained a blast injury in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Medics are providing him with all necessary care.

Read more: Russians struck outskirts of Kharkiv: three dead, several injured