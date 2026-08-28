Russians attack petrol station in Kharkiv: one person killed, five others injured

Today, 28 August, Russian troops struck a petrol station in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring others.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

Russian forces reportedly struck the city’s Slobidskyi district with a combat drone.

"The strike hit a petrol station, and a fire broke out at the scene. People were injured in the attack on the petrol station in the Slobidskyi district," Terekhov noted.

See more: Russian drone strike on Kharkiv: 7 wounded, including child (updated). PHOTOS

Syniehubov later reported that, according to preliminary information, one person had been killed in the enemy attack on the Slobidskyi district.

It later became known that the number of people injured in the enemy attack had risen to five.

Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.

See more: Rescue worker was killed in second strike in Zaporizhzhia, and bus carrying children was damaged in Odesa region, - Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS