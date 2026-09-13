Russia’s missile attacks have brought navigation in Black Sea to standstill, - Sybiha

Through its missile attacks, Russia has effectively brought maritime traffic and navigation in the Black Sea to a standstill.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister made this statement during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski, in Kyiv, according to "Ukrinform", as reported by Censor.NET.

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The Black Sea blockade

"We discussed separately the situation in the Black Sea, where Russia has recently been stepping up its attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure, civilian vessels and shipping routes... Russia has brought maritime traffic and navigation in the Black Sea to a standstill with its missile terror, and this also undermines global food security," said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Sybiha also emphasised the importance of cooperation with Poland in restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

He also thanked the European Union for reinstating the ‘Solidarity Corridors’.

Watch more: Ukrainian maritime drone destroyed Russian unmanned surface vessel in Black Sea in first-ever battle involving unmanned surface vessels. VIDEO

A call for a total embargo on Russian products

Sybiha specifically highlighted the issue of Russia’s use of Baltic ports to export its grain.

"It is important to be vigilant here and not to allow this to happen. We have discussed this. In general, it is fair to raise the question of a complete embargo on Russian products on the European market," the minister said.