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News Video Fighting in the Black Sea sea drones
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Ukrainian maritime drone destroyed Russian unmanned surface vessel in Black Sea in first-ever battle involving unmanned surface vessels. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Navy, in conjunction with the Defence Intelligence, carried out an operation in the Black Sea during which a Russian unmanned surface vessel was destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy target was detected by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate. To destroy it, the Navy deployed the Sargan 3000 unmanned surface vessel, equipped with a 12.7 mm ‘Protector’ RWS automatic turret.

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As a result of the attack, the Russian maritime drone was destroyed.

According to the Navy, this is the first-ever battle between unmanned surface vessels.

Watch more: Sochi was attacked by maritime drones: explosions were heard in the city and fires broke out. VIDEO

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