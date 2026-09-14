Drones attacked Krasnodar Region: explosions in Sochi and Dagomys. PHOTOS

On the night of 14 September, Sochi and other towns in the Krasnodar Krai were attacked by drones. Local residents reported a series of explosions and air defence systems in operation. Restrictions were imposed at Sochi Airport following the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A threat of drone attacks in Sochi and the Sirius Federal Territory had been announced the previous evening. According to local residents, powerful explosions were heard in the centre of Sochi at around 2.13 am.

At around 3.51 am, the city’s mayor, Andrey Proshunin, stated that the threat of a drone attack remained. He urged residents to remain in safe places and announced that all defence forces and resources had been mobilised.

Explosions were also reported in the Rostov Region. Monitoring sources reported the passage of groups of drones and the activation of Russian air defence systems.

Meanwhile, speculation emerged on local social media groups that the targets of the attack could have been an oil refinery, an oil depot or logistics infrastructure in the Sochi area. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Information was also circulating about a possible fire in the region following one of the strikes. The cause of the fire and the extent of any damage have not been confirmed.

Separately, there were reports of a possible strike on a Russian S-400 air defence missile system near the resort town of Dagomys. This information also requires confirmation.

Flight restrictions were imposed at Sochi Airport following the attack. As of the morning of 14 September, Russian media reported that the airport remained closed. The exact time when the restrictions would be lifted was not specified.

Details regarding the consequences of the attack and any potential damage are being clarified.

Read more: Explosions were heard in Taganrog: industrial facilities were on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS