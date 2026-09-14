Zelenskyy wants to discuss maritime and energy truce with Trump

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hopes to meet Donald Trump in New York next week. He plans to discuss a maritime and energy truce.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of state made this statement on television during a visit to Canada.

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"We are open to a maritime truce, as well as an energy truce. I intend to discuss all of this. I have already spoken about this with the US President. If this coincides with his plans, and if I manage to fly to New York, then that is precisely what we are currently discussing. We’re talking about the 20s of September – the 21st, 22nd, 23rd. (…) God willing, we’ll manage to meet," said Zelenskyy.

The President of Ukraine added that if the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want a full ceasefire, then at least a ceasefire on grain and energy is needed.

"All the more so given that so many countries support this approach," Zelenskyy added.

What led up to this?

US President Donald Trump called on the President of Ukraine to stop strikes on oil refineries in Russia. According to him, these attacks are causing a shortage of diesel fuel.

Read more: Trump called on Zelenskyy to stop strikes on oil refineries in Russia: He is causing diesel fuel shortage. VIDEO