Ukraine may produce "less advanced" Patriot missiles, - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is discussing with Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles, though an older version.

According to Censor.NET, Liga.net reported this.

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When asked whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be able to obtain a license, Trump replied, "A less advanced version."

He also stated that the U.S. has large stockpiles of weapons.

"A lot has been sent to Ukraine, but we’re manufacturing it very quickly. We’re building up our stockpiles very quickly. Right now, we’re manufacturing more Patriots than ever before. And the factories aren’t just working overtime—they’re literally being repurposed or ramped up specifically to produce Patriots and other weapons," the U.S. president added.

Background

During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. could grant Ukraine a license to manufacture missiles for the Patriot air defense systems. Late last week, he noted that Washington should be "very cautious" about granting Ukraine such a license.

In August, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that there would be no agreement with Ukraine on the production of Patriot missiles before winter.

In early September, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States and Ukraine are negotiating the transfer of a license to produce missiles for the Patriot air defense systems.

Read more: Ukraine needs 100–120 Patriot missiles per month this winter, - Zelenskyy