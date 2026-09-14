Businesswoman holding Ukrainian and German citizenship has been accused of spying for Russian Federation

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office of Germany has charged 57-year-old businesswoman Ilona V., who holds Ukrainian and German citizenship, with spying for Russia. According to the investigation, she used her connections in political and military circles to obtain information about the country’s defence policy.

This was reported by DW, citing the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the investigation, Ilona V. was living in Berlin and allegedly collaborated with a Russian intelligence officer.

The public prosecutor’s office claims that, thanks to her contacts in political and military circles, the woman helped the Russian side to obtain information relating to Germany’s defence policy.

Ilona V. was arrested on 21 January 2026. She has been in custody ever since.

Following her arrest, Germany expelled a Russian embassy staff member whom it accused of espionage. The Russian embassy described the allegations as a "provocation" at the time.

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