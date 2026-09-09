US President Donald Trump is delighted by the victory of the far-right party ‘Alternative for Germany’, which is described as ‘Putin’s friends’.

He announced this on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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"Wow! The populist party in Germany has just had a truly remarkable evening. They’ve finally had enough of the absolutely appalling immigration rules and regulations that have caused Germany so much harm. THEY’RE ON THE RISE and they’re not going to put up with it any longer!" – remarked the US leader.

He also added: "MGGA!!!" (Make Germany Great Again).

As a reminder, on 6 September, "Alternative for Germany" won 43.8 per cent of the vote and secured 39 of the 83 seats in the state parliament. The Christian Democratic Union received 17.2 per cent of the vote and 15 seats.

The SPD, Alliance 90/The Greens, The Left and the Sara Wagenknecht Alliance also won seats in the Landtag.

The ADN’s candidate for the post of Minister-President of the state is 35-year-old Ulrich Sigmund.

According to media reports, the AfD in Germany is suspected of spying for Russia.

Read more: Merz criticised calls to stop aid to Ukraine following AfD’s election victory