German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that he will not waver in his conviction regarding the need to defend freedom and support Ukraine, despite the triumph of the pro-Russian party ‘Alternative for Germany’ (AfD) in the Saxony-Anhalt election.

He said this in a statement, according to Censor.NET.

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Statement of support for Ukraine

Merz emphasised that he would probably have to devote considerably more time to explaining his position in greater detail and more intensively than before, as the threat to Germany’s internal security is very real, not abstract.

"If we were to suddenly stop providing support to Ukraine, tomorrow would not be any better; on the contrary, the situation would become significantly worse", emphasised Merz.

According to him, the main aim of the current Russian leadership is to completely destabilise the system of values commonly referred to as ‘the West’, and this system, he says, is not open to any revision.

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On the results of the election in Saxony-Anhalt

Merz described the victory of the populist party ‘Alternative for Germany’ in the state parliament elections in Saxony-Anhalt – where the party secured the support of around 44 per cent of voters – as a ‘shock’. The AfD’s regional leader, Ulrich Sigmund, is now a key contender for the post of state premier.

"This is the CDU’s heaviest defeat in recent years, even in the last decade," he said.

The Chancellor remarked that this result would be particularly welcomed "2,500 kilometres to the east" – referring to Russia.

"And that is hardly surprising when you look at all those who sought to influence this election result and helped bring it about. So, in that respect, we know who we are dealing with," said Merz.

At the same time, he gave assurances that Germany’s support for Ukraine would not waver whilst his government remained in power. The Chancellor acknowledged that his party had failed to connect with voters and convince them of the benefits of the chosen political course and reforms, but stated that he had no current plans to resign.

According to him, following the election, "something has changed not only in Saxony-Anhalt but also throughout Germany", and this result will have consequences, particularly for the international situation.

About the sabotage incident at Leipzig Airport

Merz also criticised calls to withdraw support for Ukraine in the wake of Russian sabotage and following the AfD’s victory. The Chancellor stated that it was only by a miracle that the drone carrying explosives at Leipzig Airport did not detonate during the final stage of its approach, which could have led to catastrophic consequences. In his view, the idea that withdrawing support for Ukraine would protect Europe from such threats is naïve.