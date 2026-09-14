Russia attacked Pavlohrad: one person was killed and five were wounded

On the afternoon of September 14, Russian invaders attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Powerful explosions were heard in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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"One person was killed and five others were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Pavlohrad," the statement said.

The victims are currently in the hospital; one is in critical condition. Medical personnel are providing care.

A fire has broken out in the city. Cars are on fire.

All emergency services are on the scene.

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