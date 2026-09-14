Russia attacked four regions: 9 people were killed and dozens wounded. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued to attack civilian infrastructure and populated areas in Ukraine. The shelling has resulted in deaths and injuries in the Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Sumy region: one person killed, five injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 17 settlements in the Sumy region. According to the regional police, the enemy used guided aerial bombs, attack drones, FPV drones and mortars.

In the Novoslobodska community, a 53-year-old man was killed as a result of an attack by an enemy UAV. Another 50-year-old man was injured.

In the Konotop community, a 74-year-old man was injured when a drone struck, and a 75-year-old woman was also injured.

In the Krolevets community, a 14-year-old boy was injured as a result of a drone attack.

Another woman, aged 49, was injured in a mortar attack on the Seredyna-Budska community.

Donetsk region: three dead and 13 injured

On 13 September, Russian forces carried out 1,020 attacks along the front line and on residential areas in the Donetsk region. Seven settlements came under fire, according to the regional police.

Kramatorsk bore the brunt of the attacks. The Russians launched 13 strikes on the city, including three KAB-250 aerial bombs and drone strikes. Two civilians were killed and a further ten people were injured.

In the city, seven blocks of flats and three private houses were damaged, along with a shopping centre, an educational establishment, a fire station, a petrol station and civilian vehicles.

In Druzhkivka, a man was killed as a result of a strike by a Russian FPV drone.

In Sloviansk, the Russians attacked the city six times with KAB bombs and drones. One person was injured, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.

One civilian casualty was also reported in Znamivka and Spasko-Mykhailivka. In Bilenke, Russian troops dropped a KAB-250, damaging three private houses.

Zaporizhzhia: one man killed, four people injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 876 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka and Polohiv districts, according to the regional police.

In Kushuhum, a 42-year-old man was killed as a result of a strike by a Russian FPV drone. Local women were also injured.

In Komyshuvakha, a 50-year-old woman was injured when a private house was struck by KAB bombs.

In Novomykolaivka, a 33-year-old woman was injured when a UAV struck her.

In total, dozens of settlements across the region came under attack. The police recorded damage to residential buildings, flats, garages, cars and civilian infrastructure.

Kherson region: three people killed in overnight attacks

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Russian troops attacked dozens of settlements in the region and the city of Kherson over the past 24 hours. The enemy used aircraft, attack drones and artillery, said the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Seven high-rise blocks and 13 private houses were damaged. Administrative and commercial buildings, ambulances and private cars were also damaged.

Two people were killed and a further 14 were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

On the morning of 14 September, news emerged of another fatal strike. At around 08:30, the Russians attacked a car with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

A man sustained fatal injuries. His identity is currently being established.

See more: Infant and three people were injured as result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Mykolaiv region: outbuilding damaged

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-type strike drones. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage, said Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the regional military administration.

In the Bashtanka district, the enemy attacked the Snihurivka community with a ‘Molniya’-type UAV. No one was injured.

In the Mykolaiv district, Russian forces used an FPV drone and a ‘Lancet’-type UAV against the Kutsurub community. In the village of Dmytrivka, an outbuilding on private property was damaged. The attack caused a fire, which has been extinguished. There were no casualties.

Law enforcement officers are continuing to document the consequences of the Russian attacks and the Russian Federation’s war crimes.

See more: Occupiers attacked ambulance with drone in Kherson: two medics were injured and vehicle was completely burnt out. PHOTO