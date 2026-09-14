Infant and three people were injured as result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, four people, including a baby, were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"In the city of Izium, a 56-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman sustained blast injuries, and a two-month-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction; on the road between the village of Bezruky and the settlement of Slatyne in the Derhachi community, a 39-year-old man was wounded.



The enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV," the report states.

Read more: Russians attack Kharkiv with drone: one person killed, two more wounded

What weapons did the occupiers use?

The Russians launched the following attacks on the region:

10 KABs;

3 ‘Molniya’-type UAVs;

2 FPV drones;

152 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Kupiansk district, a block of flats was damaged (Velykyi Burluk village);

in the Izium district, a private house and a car were damaged (village of Chervona Zoria), along with 9 houses and 10 cars (city of Izium);

In the Kharkiv district, a car was damaged (in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky).

Watch more: Liberation of Izium: Final part of film "1ZIUM" about events of 10 September 2022 released. VIDEO







