Infant and three people were injured as result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, four people, including a baby, were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"In the city of Izium, a 56-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman sustained blast injuries, and a two-month-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction; on the road between the village of Bezruky and the settlement of Slatyne in the Derhachi community, a 39-year-old man was wounded.
The enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV," the report states.
What weapons did the occupiers use?
The Russians launched the following attacks on the region:
- 10 KABs;
- 3 ‘Molniya’-type UAVs;
- 2 FPV drones;
- 152 UAVs (type to be confirmed).
Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:
- In the Kupiansk district, a block of flats was damaged (Velykyi Burluk village);
- in the Izium district, a private house and a car were damaged (village of Chervona Zoria), along with 9 houses and 10 cars (city of Izium);
- In the Kharkiv district, a car was damaged (in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky).
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