Liberation of Izium: Final part of film "1ZIUM" about events of 10 September 2022 released. VIDEO

On the day marking the liberation of Izium in the Kharkiv region, viewers can watch the final part of the film "1ZIUM," which focuses on the events of 10 September 2022.

Journalist Violetta Kirtoka reported this on Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Defence of Izium

A group from the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces, led by Roman Kosenko, callsign Yashka, arrived in the city immediately after the full-scale invasion began. They were joined by paratroopers from the 90th Battalion of the 81st Brigade and the local Territorial Defence Forces. There were fewer than 200 defenders of the city in total, but they stopped a well-equipped, combat-ready enemy column numbering thousands and equipped with vehicles.

A week of fierce resistance by Ukraine’s Defence Forces prevented the Russians from swiftly reaching Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, as planned, in order to cut off Ukrainian troops deployed at the time in Donbas and Luhansk region. The enemy has still not achieved this. The defenders of Izium deserve primary credit for that. They dispersed enemy forces and bought time for other units to establish a line of defence.

Watch more: Fire caused by Russian air defence operations has been raging for seven days in occupied Yalta: 50 hectares of forest are ablaze, and city is shrouded in smoke. VIDEO

What the film is about

The documentary "13YUM" tells this story. It was created jointly by a Censor.NET journalist and the communications departments of the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment and the 95th Air Assault Brigade.

Direct participants in those events recount the first battle on the outskirts of the city and the subsequent actions in Izium. The film is structured chronologically and covers the events of 6, 7, 8, and 9 March 2022. The recollections are supported by archival video footage filmed during those days.

The film also covers the events of 10 September 2022 – the day the city was liberated from occupation. It was then that the bodies of those killed, which had remained for six months beneath the rubble of the television tower on Kremianets Hill, were finally recovered.

Watch more: Svitlana Loi, 70-year-old Ukrainian woman sentenced by occupiers to 15 years for assisting Ukrainian Armed Forces, sings ’Song of Towel’ in courtroom. VIDEO

Roman Kosenko, callsign Yashka, the commander of the 3rd Regiment group who played a major role in defending the city, was killed on 9 March. His body could not be retrieved from the rubble and was recovered only in September, when Ukrainian troops were able to enter the city.