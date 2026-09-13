Occupiers attacked ambulance with drone in Kherson: two medics were injured and vehicle was completely burnt out. PHOTO

On Sunday, 13 September, Russian occupiers attacked an ambulance with a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. The 49-year-old driver and the 44-year-old paramedic were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Direct hit on the ambulance

"An enemy drone struck the ambulance directly. As a result of the direct hit, the vehicle caught fire and was completely burnt out. Two medical workers were injured — a 49-year-old driver and a 44-year-old paramedic," the statement said.

Read more: Russian invaders killed man and woman in Kherson this morning using drones

Evacuation of the injured to hospital

The injured were taken to hospital for examination and to receive the necessary treatment. A patient whom the crew were transporting at the time of the strike was also evacuated to the hospital.