Michael Kretschmer, the prime minister of the German state of Saxony, stated that Germany has effectively become a party to Russia’s war against Ukraine, although, in his opinion, this should not have happened.

This was reported by ntv, according to Censor.NET.

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As Kretschmer noted, Germany had previously emphasized the need to avoid direct involvement in the war.

"This isn't our war. We've always said that we shouldn't take sides in the conflict. I'd say we've already done so. That's a huge mistake," he said.

According to the Prime Minister of Saxony, this situation is causing concern and fear among Germans. At the same time, in his view, it prevents people from realistically assessing the need to invest in Germany’s own defense capabilities.

Kretschmer also spoke in favor of establishing arms manufacturing companies in Germany. He described a strategy of deterrence—designed to prevent a potential attack—as the best way to protect the country and Europe.

The Prime Minister of Saxony also stated that missiles capable of reaching Germany must be destroyed, and the technology required for this must be produced domestically.

Read more: Berlin has responded to Lavrov’s threats against Ukraine’s partners: "They won’t intimidate us"