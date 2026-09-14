Two drones have violated Moldova’s airspace, - country’s Ministry of Defence

Over the past 24 hours, Moldova’s airspace has been violated twice by unauthorised unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by the country’s Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The first drone was spotted in the Palanka area, whilst the second flew past the village of Chobruchi in the direction of Pervomaisk in Transnistria.

The ministry reported that the first drone entered Moldovan airspace at 10.33 am from the direction of the village of Mayaki in Ukraine, flew approximately 500 metres near Palanka and returned to Ukrainian airspace at 10.34 am. The drone was spotted by Moldovan and Ukrainian border guards.

A second drone was spotted whilst crossing the Moldovan border at 11:09 – it entered the country’s airspace from Ukraine near the village of Chobruchi and left it near the village of Kuchurgan, flying towards the village of Stepove in Ukraine.

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