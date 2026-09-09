Plane took off from Chernivtsi and landed in Moldova. VIDEO

A Ukrainian An-32 "Antonov" took off from Ukraine on 8 September and landed at "Marculești" International Airport in Moldova.

This was reported by Newsmaker, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is known that the aircraft flew over Bălți at an altitude of around 1,350 metres.

In a comment to NewsMaker, the Civil Aviation Authority clarified that the flight on the Chernivtsi–Marculești route was carried out with all the necessary permits and approvals, in accordance with current procedures.

According to the agency, the flight was authorised, in particular, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the flight plan was approved. The flight documentation stated: "State Emergency Service of Ukraine".

The aircraft landed at Marculești International Airport at 11.35 local time.

Ukraine’s airspace has remained closed to civil aviation since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion.

Read more: Moldova condemned Russian attack on checkpoint on border with Ukraine and downing of Russian drone on its territory