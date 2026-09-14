Sikorski had disagreement with Nawrocki’s spokesperson over nomination of Polish ambassador to Ukraine

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has entered into a public dispute with the President’s spokesperson, Rafał Leszkiewicz, over the nomination of Piotr Łukasiewicz for the post of Polish Ambassador to Ukraine. Leszkiewicz suggested that President Karol Nawrocki might not approve of his appointment.

This is reported by Onet, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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It is reported that Łukasiewicz has been heading the Polish Embassy in Ukraine as chargé d’affaires ad interim since September 2024.

Leszkiewicz stated on the radio that Navrotsky is prepared to discuss the appointment of an ambassador with the Foreign Secretary; however, Łukasiewicz's candidacy may not be approved by the President.

"I urge you to take a close look at Mr Łukasiewicz's biography and what he has been involved in in the past. Furthermore, I urge you to listen to Mr Lukasevich’s speech delivered during the commemoration of the anniversary of the Volyn tragedy," said Nawrocki’s spokesperson.

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Sikorski reacted sharply to these remarks, stating that the President cannot, at his own discretion, reject candidates who have gone through the relevant procedure in the Sejm.

"No, Mr Leszkiewicz. Just as the President has no right to refuse to swear in judges elected by the Sejm, so too does he have no right to be choosy about candidates approved by the Sejm’s Foreign Affairs Committee," said the Foreign Minister. "You are neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ personnel department nor the court of the ‘Sun King’," added Sikorski, comparing the approach of the president’s inner circle to the court of the French King Louis XIV.

One reason for the criticism of Lukasevich from Navrotsky’s circle, in particular, was his speech during the July commemoration of the victims of the Volhynia tragedy in Olyka. On that occasion, the diplomat noted that Ukrainians had also been victims of violence perpetrated by the Polish side.

Following criticism levelled at the diplomat, Sikorsky publicly came to his defence.