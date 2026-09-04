Poland wants to restrict movement and reduce number of Russian diplomats in EU

There are more than 2,000 Russian diplomats in EU countries. Poland believes that at least 40% of them may be working for Russian intelligence agencies.

According to Censor.NET, citing Politico, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski made this statement.

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According to him, a significant number of Russian representatives working in European countries may be carrying out tasks that are incompatible with diplomatic activities.

Poland Reveals the Number of Russian Diplomats in the EU

Sikorski said that there are currently more than 2,000 Russian diplomats in EU countries.

The Polish side believes that at least 40% of them may be linked to Russian intelligence services. This means there are potentially nearly a thousand people involved.

The Polish minister emphasized that, in his view, Moscow is using diplomatic privileges for activities that could pose a threat to European countries.

"Russia is trying to undermine the EU from within, and it must not be allowed to enjoy the privileges of free movement," Sikorski said.

Warsaw Wants to Restrict the Movement of Russian Diplomats

In addition to reducing the Russian diplomatic corps, Poland is proposing to impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats within the EU.

In particular, Warsaw advocates that diplomats be allowed to move freely only within the country where they are accredited.

Poland is also proposing to set a limit on the number of Russian representatives in the diplomatic missions of European Union countries.

Poland Proposes Tighter Rules for Russian Citizens

Among Warsaw's other proposals is a further restriction on the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens.

In addition, the Polish side is calling for the introduction of mandatory biometric documents for Russians entering the EU.

Sikorsky attributes these measures to the need to strengthen the security of European countries in light of Russia's hybrid operations.

Europe is stepping up its focus on Russian hybrid operations

The Polish minister's statements came amid accusations that Russia is carrying out acts of sabotage and other hybrid operations in European countries.

In particular, Germany held Moscow responsible for an attempted drone attack near the Leipzig/Halle Airport. Following this, Berlin announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the termination of the agreement regarding the Russian Cultural Center in Berlin.

Polish authorities believe that the EU should tighten oversight of Russian diplomats’ activities and prevent them from using their diplomatic status and freedom of movement for actions that could pose a threat to European countries.

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