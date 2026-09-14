Russian strikes on Rivne, Volyn and Lviv regions enabled by relays from Belarus – Demchenko

During recent Russian attacks on the Rivne, Volyn and Lviv regions, Russian aerial assets received signals through relays located in Belarus. Minsk is thus continuing to help Russia strike Ukraine.

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told journalists this, Censor.NET reports.

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According to Demchenko, Belarus continues to support Russia, including by providing technical capabilities for aerial attacks.

"We see that Belarus does not stop supporting the terrorist state, because even these aerial strikes targeting the Rivne, Volyn and Lviv regions were, in fact, also enabled from the territory of Belarus," he said.

According to the State Border Guard Service spokesperson, the aerial assets launched by Russia received signals through relays located on Belarusian territory.

At the same time, Ukrainian border guards are not currently observing a build-up of strike formations directly near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

"Although, as before, we do not observe any build-up of strike formations near our border, in close proximity on Belarusian territory, the threat from Belarus persists overall," Demchenko stressed.

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