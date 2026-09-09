Russia has recently attacked 5 checkpoints on border with Moldova and Romania, - State Border Service of Ukraine

Russia has recently attacked five border crossing points on Ukraine’s borders with Moldova and Romania. The State Border Guard Service believes that through these attacks, the enemy is attempting to disrupt logistics routes.

This was stated by Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, during a televised marathon, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy continues its terror campaign. This is already the fifth border crossing that Russia has recently targeted using attack drones. Four are on the border with Moldova, including 'Starokozache,' and one is on the border with Romania," he said.

According to Demchenko, Russia most likely wants to disrupt logistics routes.

"But striking an area where they know for certain there are people is an act of terrorism, because they are deliberately targeting those very places," the State Border Guard Service spokesperson emphasized.

The State Border Service will announce the reopening of the border crossing.

"But I won’t make any predictions about whether this will happen in the coming days or weeks. I hope that border crossing operations will resume in the coming days, provided we can secure both the technical equipment and the necessary infrastructure—if that’s what’s needed to set up the checkpoint itself. Right now, the closest—so to speak—route where people can cross the border is the Palanka border crossing," he added.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa region: houses damaged, cars set alight. PHOTOS

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