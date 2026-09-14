British soldier has been killed in Ukraine, - UK Ministry of Defence

A member of the British Armed Forces has died in Ukraine. According to preliminary information, his death was the result of a road traffic accident and was not linked to hostile actions.

The UK Ministry of Defence told journalists this, according to Censor.NET.

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It is reported that a British serviceman died on 14 September whilst in Ukraine. The preliminary cause of his death is said to be a road traffic accident.

The British Ministry of Defence specifically emphasised that the soldier’s death was not the result of enemy action.

The name of the deceased and the full details of the incident have not yet been made public. The UK Ministry of Defence has stated that further information will be released once the period of mourning, requested by the soldier’s family, has come to an end.

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