Dreamed of becoming doctor: Sumy bids farewell to 21-year-old Taisiia Moskvitina, killed in Russian strike on shopping centre

Photo: Danil Moskvitin

Sumy bid farewell to 21-year-old Taisiia Moskvitina, who was killed on the evening of 9 September when a Russian drone struck the local Manufaktura shopping centre. She studied at the Educational and Scientific Medical Institute and dreamed of becoming a doctor.

Suspilne Sumy reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Taisiia was laid to rest

Taisiia's relatives, friends and colleagues came to pay their last respects. Her classmates remember her as a responsible class representative.

"She was constantly leading us, supporting us. She was very responsible, cheerful, determined, bright and kind; we can say only the best things about her," her classmate Yuliia said.

Photo: Suspilne

Another classmate, Anastasiia, added that Taisiia was a very kind young woman. According to a third classmate, Dariia, after studying at a medical college, Taisiia had wanted to work as a cosmetologist but later enrolled at the medical institute.

"She was kind, determined, a good person," said another classmate of the deceased young woman.

Lecturer Tetiana Riabenko noted that Taisiia had consciously chosen her profession: "Very intelligent, kind, open, interested in medicine." She said it was not the Moskvitin family's first loss over the past year.

Photo: Suspilne

"It was a difficult period in the spring semester: first, she lost her grandfather, and then, three weeks later, her father. But the child kept coming, studying, making us shine, smile, come to work and work for the sake of children like her," the lecturer said.

Taisiia is survived by her mother and older brother. She was buried at Zasumskyi Cemetery.

Read more: Russians strike again at Sumy shopping mall attacked yesterday

Background

Recall that on the evening of 9 September, Russian forces deliberately struck the grounds of a shopping and entertainment centre in Sumy with an attack UAV.

The attack killed Taisiia Moskvitina, a student at the Medical Institute of Sumy State University, and Maksym Maksymenko, a graduate of Sumy National Agrarian University. Another 20 people were injured.

See more: Russia attacks residential area on outskirts of Sumy with KABs: 11 injured, including children (updated)