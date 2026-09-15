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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,510,000 personnel (+1,400 in past 24 hours), 12,345 tanks, 49,793 artillery systems, and 25,334 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,510,000 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 14, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,510,000 (+1,400) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,345 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,334 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 49,793 (+41) units
  • MLRS – 2,131 (+4) units
  • air defense systems – 1,638 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 442 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,626 (+11) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 518,280 (+1,839) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,111 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 149,183 (+376) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,690 (+7) units

Watch more: Spartan Brigade fighters strike $25 million Tor-M1 SAM system near Vuhledar. VIDEO

Втрати ворога станом на ранок 15 вересня

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