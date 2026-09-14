Spartan Brigade fighters strike $25 million Tor-M1 SAM system near Vuhledar. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing a precision strike on the occupiers’ expensive air defence equipment deep behind the front line.

As Censor.NET reports, the successful operation was conducted by operators of the Black Sky Unmanned Systems Battalion of the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The Russian Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system was detected and struck near temporarily occupied Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The Tor-M1 is a mobile air defence system designed to protect ground forces and strategic facilities against aircraft, cruise missiles and drones. The Russian invaders have actively used these systems in the war against Ukraine since 2014, and the estimated cost of one such system is approximately $25 million.

Ironically, the Russian system intended to protect the occupiers’ units against Ukrainian aerial attacks was itself unable to withstand Ukrainian drones and was successfully neutralised.

Watch more: Precision strike by Ukrainian artillery: 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroys North Korean Type-75 MLRS. VIDEO

Watch more: Precision strike by Ukrainian artillery: 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroys North Korean Type-75 MLRS. VIDEO