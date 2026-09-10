Precision strike by Ukrainian artillery: 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroys North Korean Type-75 MLRS. VIDEO
Artillerymen of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas destroyed a rare North Korean Type-75 multiple launch rocket system. The brigade published a video of the precision strike on Facebook.
The brigade published a video of the precision strike on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
Artillerymen destroy rare MLRS
According to the brigade, Russia is increasingly using weapons from the arsenals of its accomplices at the front. This time, Ukrainian troops detected a North Korean MLRS Type-75.
Artillerymen of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade delivered a precision strike on the system.
"A rare target, a precise strike: artillerymen of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed a North Korean Type-75 MLRS," the brigade said.
The 40th Separate Artillery Brigade noted that the origin of enemy equipment makes no difference to Ukrainian artillerymen. If a weapon is used against Ukraine, it will certainly be destroyed.
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