Precision strike by Ukrainian artillery: 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroys North Korean Type-75 MLRS. VIDEO

Artillerymen of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas destroyed a rare North Korean Type-75 multiple launch rocket system. The brigade published a video of the precision strike on Facebook.

The brigade published a video of the precision strike on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Artillerymen destroy rare MLRS

According to the brigade, Russia is increasingly using weapons from the arsenals of its accomplices at the front. This time, Ukrainian troops detected a North Korean MLRS Type-75.

Artillerymen of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade delivered a precision strike on the system.

"A rare target, a precise strike: artillerymen of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed a North Korean Type-75 MLRS," the brigade said.

The 40th Separate Artillery Brigade noted that the origin of enemy equipment makes no difference to Ukrainian artillerymen. If a weapon is used against Ukraine, it will certainly be destroyed.

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