Border guards from the Phoenix unit destroyed a Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, an Osa surface-to-air missile system and other enemy equipment in four sectors over the course of a week.

As Censor.NET reports, in the Dobropillia sector, the soldiers destroyed Russian infantry, Bukhanka vans and an Msta-S self-propelled howitzer.

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In the Lyman sector, they struck trucks, passenger vehicles and small infantry groups.

In the Toretsk sector, quad bikes, motorcycles, vehicles and ruscist personnel came under attack.

The border guards separately highlighted the destruction of an Osa surface-to-air missile system in the Luhansk region. The estimated cost of such a system is approximately $10 million, while a drone costing several hundred dollars was used to destroy it.

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