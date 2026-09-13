Operators from 413th "Raid" Regiment destroyed seven pieces of logistical equipment deep behind enemy lines. VIDEO

Operators from the 413th Independent ‘Raid’ Unmanned Systems Regiment struck Russian logistics targets in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots carried out strikes on mobile fire groups, passenger cars and lorries, as well as ‘loaf-shaped’ vehicles, which the occupiers use to transport personnel and supply their units.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In particular, a video shows the destruction of seven pieces of Russian military logistics equipment.

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