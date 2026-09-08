Ukrainian drone is meticulously ’inspecting’ body of recently neutralised invader. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the successful completion of a combat mission to neutralise yet another Russian invader.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators detected and neutralised an invader who was moving through a field overgrown with weeds.
The footage shows a Russian infantryman attempting to move unnoticed through tall vegetation. However, he was spotted in time by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance operators.
Moments later, a kamikaze drone delivered a precision strike against the enemy. Following the explosion and the elimination of the occupier, another Ukrainian drone flew as close as possible to the body to examine the results of the strike in detail and definitively confirm the destruction of the target.
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