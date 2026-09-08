"Air Mail" to front line: heavy drones from 58th SMIB are delivering food, equipment and ammunition to "zero". VIDEO

Unique footage of combat operations and logistical support for the soldiers of the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military are using heavy drones not only for remote mining or dropping munitions, but also as an effective ‘air mail’ service for troops on the front line.

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Due to the high density of enemy FPV drones and UAVs with drops, ground delivery of ammunition, water, fuel and provisions has become extremely risky. Heavy copter drones have come to the aid of the infantry.

Parcels are carefully assembled and packed in rear units, after which they are transferred to the UAV launch sites. For the most part, these logistical flights take place at night.

To transport fragile or bulky cargo – such as tools or generators – pilots use special cables, operating on the principle of an aerial crane.

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