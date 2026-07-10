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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
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Soldiers from 58th SMIB used FPV drones to set fire to occupiers’ quad bike in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, aerial reconnaissance by the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade (SMIB) named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi identified a logistics route used by the enemy to supply provisions and ammunition to the front line.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots had remotely mined this route the day before, causing an enemy quad bike to be blown up.

Following the explosion, Russian troops attempted to salvage the cargo and hide the damaged vehicle under some trees, but were swiftly neutralised using strike drones.

"The Russians rushed to unload the damaged quad bike carrying provisions, and tried to push the quad bike itself by hand under the trees to hide it. But they didn’t have time. Our pilots used several FPV drones to burn it to the ground. It even went up in a blaze," the comment on the video states.

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Watch more: Border guards destroy D-30 howitzer, technical equipment, and occupiers’ positions in south. VIDEO

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bike (41) 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (57) drones (4902) Kharkiv region (1802)
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