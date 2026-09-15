Russia attacked Kyiv with drones: gas stations and warehouses were hit

On the morning of September 15, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. A series of explosions rocked the capital, and hits on civilian targets were reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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An air raid alert was declared in the capital due to the threat of a drone attack. The Kyiv City Military Administration urged residents to take shelter. Explosions were heard in Kyiv at approximately 5:34 a.m. and 5:42 a.m.

Drones struck gas stations and warehouses

According to Klitschko, one of the Russian drones struck a gas station in the Darnytskyi district.

In addition, preliminary reports indicate that a warehouse was struck in the Obolonskyi district.

He later reported that, according to preliminary information, there was one casualty.

"In the Darnytskyi district, medics hospitalized one casualty. The man is in serious condition," Klitschko said.

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