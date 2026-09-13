Enemy attacks gas station near "Yahodyn" border crossing with Poland; massive fire breaks out (updated). VIDEO

It is likely that, during a large-scale drone attack on the western part of the country, the enemy struck a petrol station on the border with Poland near the ‘Yagodin’ border crossing.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported on social media.

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Initial unofficial reports

Videos allegedly showing the aftermath of the attack on the petrol station near the Polish border show a massive fire engulfing the petrol station. Lorries are also on fire.

There is no official confirmation of this information at present. As of this morning, neither the Ukrainian nor the Polish sides had commented on it.

Updated information

Later, Valentyna Chernysh, a spokeswoman for the Volyn Customs Office, confirmed this information to Suspilne. According to her, during the air raid alert, all operations at the border were suspended, and people took shelter.

Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to the Russian strikes on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

"Russia's barbaric strikes near the Ukrainian-Polish border in Yahodyn are not merely a continuation of attacks on Ukraine's state borders. This is Putin's terror, which is 'knocking' directly on the doors of the EU and NATO. The Russian barbarians are already at your gates, dear partners," he emphasized.

For his part, Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated in comments to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that the "Yagodin" border crossing on the border with Poland was not hit during the enemy's nighttime airstrike.