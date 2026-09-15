Drone attack on Kyiv: number of casualties has risen to 8. One of drones crashed at gas station (updated)

An air raid alert was issued in Kyiv on the morning of September 15 due to the threat of a drone attack. Air defense systems are operational in the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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At 7:50 a.m., an air raid alert was declared in the capital due to a drone threat.

Kyiv residents were urged to proceed to the nearest shelters and remain there during the air raid alert.

At 8:14 a.m., the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defense forces were operating in Kyiv.

A strike was recorded in the Solomianskyi district

According to preliminary information, a drone strike was recorded in the Solomianskyi district on the territory of a non-residential development, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Emergency services are heading to the scene. Information regarding possible casualties and the consequences of the attack is being verified.

A UAV crashed at a gas station in the Holosiivskyi district

In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, a UAV was reported to have crashed on the grounds of a gas station, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

One casualty has been reported in the Holosiivskyi district.

The number of casualties from today’s enemy attack has now risen to two.

At 8:44 a.m., the air raid alert was lifted.

Casualties

As of 9 a.m., there were already four casualties in the capital as a result of the Russian attacks on September 15, Klitschko reported.

"All are being treated at city hospitals. Two of the wounded are in serious condition," the mayor noted.

As of 9:10 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to six.

At 9:55 a.m., Klitschko reported a further increase in the number of casualties.

"There are now seven casualties in the capital. All are currently being treated in city hospitals. Two of the wounded are in critical condition," the statement said.

Read more: Russia attacked Kyiv with drones: gas stations and warehouses were hit