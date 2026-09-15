Russian forces launched massive attack on the Odesa region: residential buildings and logistics facilities have been damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region overnight.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Residential buildings, logistics facilities, port and transport infrastructure were hit.



Roofs, façades and windows of private homes, as well as dozens of garages and cars, were damaged," the statement said.

Rescue workers and the relevant services are currently working at the sites of the strikes. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack are ongoing.

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