187 out of 200 Russian UAVs have been neutralised by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupiers have launched 200 drones of various types, including jet-powered ones, at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the attack

Launches were recorded from the directions of Orel, Kursk and Millerovo in the Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk and the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea – Hvardiiske.

Read more: Canada will provide about $250 million for interceptor missiles for Ukraine, - Carney

How did the air defence systems perform?

As of 08:00, air defence systems had shot down or neutralised 187 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones.

Enemy air strikes were recorded at 7 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 3 locations.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, with enemy UAVs being detected in Ukrainian airspace.

Read more: Tests of new generation of interceptors against jet-powered Shaheds underway – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS