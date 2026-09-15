187 out of 200 Russian UAVs have been neutralised by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian occupiers have launched 200 drones of various types, including jet-powered ones, at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
Launches were recorded from the directions of Orel, Kursk and Millerovo in the Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk and the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea – Hvardiiske.
How did the air defence systems perform?
As of 08:00, air defence systems had shot down or neutralised 187 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones.
Enemy air strikes were recorded at 7 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 3 locations.
The enemy attack is currently ongoing, with enemy UAVs being detected in Ukrainian airspace.
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