Canada will provide about $250 million for interceptor missiles for Ukraine, - Carney
Canada will allocate 350 million Canadian dollars (about $253 million) to purchase interceptor missiles for Ukraine.
Prime Minister Mark Carney made this announcement during a press conference with President Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Canada and Ukraine have signed an agreement to supply critical interceptors through JUMPSTART. This $350 million package of equipment will help protect the people of Ukraine, its infrastructure, and its airspace," he said.
Carney noted that Canada has allocated nearly $9 billion in military aid to Ukraine, with $2 billion of that amount coming this year.
Additionally, according to the prime minister, a contribution will be made to Ukraine’s Energy Security Fund.
Background
- As a reminder, on September 10, Ukraine and Canada signed a declaration marking 100 years of partnership.
- Carney stated that Canada will produce millions of drones, a third of which will go to Ukraine.
- Canada has also imposed a new round of sanctions against Russia.
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