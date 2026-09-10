Ukraine and Canada sign declaration on Centennial Partnership

On 10 September, Ukraine and Canada signed a number of bilateral documents, including a Declaration on a Centennial Partnership.

This became known from a broadcast by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The Declaration on a Centennial Partnership between Ukraine and Canada was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on behalf of Ukraine and Prime Minister Mark Carney on behalf of Canada.

A joint statement says that, through this document, the leaders committed to concluding an agreement on a Centennial Partnership to deepen economic, security and political cooperation between the two countries and support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

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Joint statement

"Canada will continue to meet Ukraine’s most urgent military needs and support Operation UNIFIER, which has now been extended until 2029. Canada will continue to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with particular attention to urgent needs for air defence capabilities and interceptors, while continuing to provide training, military equipment, munitions and other critical military support," the joint statement by Zelenskyy and Carney says.

The countries will also establish a long-term defence-industrial partnership for the joint production of uncrewed systems, counter-drone capabilities, electronic suppression equipment and ammunition.

Canada and Ukraine will also expand trade and investment, and cooperate in energy security, critical minerals, cybersecurity and other technological fields.

Canada will maintain and intensify economic pressure on Russia and, together with its G7 partners, explore ways to use the full value of frozen Russian sovereign assets for Ukraine’s benefit.

Read more: Canada will continue to support Ukraine, despite Russian threats, - Defense Minister McGuinty