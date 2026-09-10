Canada ready to join FREYJA anti-ballistic programme – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney assured that Canada is ready to contribute its technologies to the European FREYJA anti-ballistic programme.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this following his meeting with Mark Carney, Censor.NET reports.

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Assistance from Canada

"I am grateful to Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney because our talks are always substantive and focused on what can help protect lives right now," Zelenskyy said.

The parties discussed in detail ways of ensuring Ukraine’s financial resilience this year and next year.

"Thank you for your readiness to help find the necessary funding for budget needs and our warriors," the president added.

Watch more: FREYJA programme actively under way, with 10 countries already involved – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

FREYJA programme

Zelenskyy also spoke about virtually constant Russian ballistic missile and drone strikes.

"Mark assured that Canada is ready to join our European anti-ballistic FREYJA programme with its technologies. This is a necessary and timely step. There will also be additional defence supplies," the president said.

Read more: Our ballistic missiles and FREYJA should deliver results in 2026–2027, – Zelenskyy

Bilateral projects

In addition, Zelenskyy and Carney had very substantive discussions about promising bilateral projects in defence and the economy. Their teams are now working on the Drone Deal.

"We expect that we will be able to finalise a full-fledged agreement very soon. Thank you, Mark! Thank you to the people and all of Canada for this significant support," the president said.