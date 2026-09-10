Canada will produce millions of drones, one-third will go to Ukraine – Carney

Drone Industry

Canada is launching a national digital drone marketplace to develop domestic production, and plans to transfer one-third of the drones produced to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, Mark Carney made the statement while speaking to the media alongside Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Canada expands drone production

According to Carney, the national digital Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace will connect operators and end users with Canada’s defence ecosystem.

It is intended to speed up the identification, acquisition and use of uncrewed systems, as well as counter-drone capabilities.

Carney noted that the Canadian Armed Forces currently have around 2,000 drones. In the coming years, the country will need millions of uncrewed systems.

"Our government, the Government of Canada, has launched the Defence Drone Initiative to expand domestic drone production," the prime minister said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy met with Carney: They discussed strengthening cooperation and return of Ukrainian children. VIDEO

One-third of Canadian drones to be transferred to Ukraine

According to Carney, the launch of the national drone marketplace for the Canadian Armed Forces will enable the country to produce millions of drones over the next two years.

He also said that new contracts would increase tenfold the number of drones available to the Royal Canadian Air Force.

"Importantly, one-third of all drones that we produce will go to support Ukraine’s defence," Carney stressed.

Earlier, Ukraine and Canada signed a declaration on a Centennial Partnership.

See more: Canadian PM Carney shown components of Russian weapons. PHOTOS