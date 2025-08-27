Canadian Prime Minister Carney was shown components of Russian weapons. PHOTOS

During a special event with the participation of the President of Ukraine and foreign ambassadors, specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine briefed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the technologies used by the Russian military-industrial complex in drones and missiles.

As noted, the samples presented include machine vision and artificial intelligence systems, lidars, CRP antennas, Mesh modems and other components, as well as downed Russian Shahed and Delta UAVs.

Most of the presented weapons components are of Western and Chinese manufacture, which clearly demonstrates the critical dependence of the Russian military-industrial complex on imported equipment and components.

In addition, international partners were presented with the War&Sanctions analytical platform, a digital tool that allows tracking the use of Western components in Russian weapons and countering the circumvention of international sanctions.

The portal's Components in Weapons section regularly updates an electronic database of new samples examined by DIU specialists and experts from research institutions.





The DIU stressed that it continues to reveal the secrets of Russian weapons, identify its components and production cooperation enterprises in order to increase pressure on Russia to limit its ability to continue the war.



