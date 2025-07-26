DIU provided diplomats with evidence of supply of Western components for production of weapons by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

Experts from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine presented Ukrainian and foreign diplomats with evidence of the supply of Western components for the production of Russian weapons.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during a special event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for honorary consuls of foreign countries and Ukrainian ambassadors, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine presented diplomats with samples of trophy Russian weapons and numerous Western-made electronic components that continue to be supplied to Russia despite sanctions.

They also presented the War&Sanctions analytical platform, a digital tool that allows for effective tracking of Western components in Russian weapons and counteracting the circumvention of sanctions imposed on the aggressor state.

The DIU noted that the portal's Components in Weapons section regularly publishes an electronic database of new samples examined by DIU specialists and colleagues from research institutions.

In addition, as part of the event, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha stressed the need to increase pressure on Russia and its accomplices as one of the main priorities of diplomatic activity.

"Only systematic interaction between security and diplomatic structures will allow to cut off the supply of critical components for enemy weapons and stop the genocidal war waged against the Ukrainian people," the DIU said.











