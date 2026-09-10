Carney expresses support for Ukraine on its path to NATO and EU membership

Canada is ready to support Ukraine on its path towards membership in NATO and the European Union. The country will also continue to support Ukraine’s territorial integrity and Ukrainians’ right to determine the future of their state independently.

Censor.NET reports that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the statement before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrinform reports.

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Carney assures Ukraine of support

According to the Canadian prime minister, Canada, as an ally and partner, will support Ukraine on its path to NATO and the EU.

"As allies and partners, we will support Ukraine on its path to NATO and the EU. We will also continue to support Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the fundamental principle that only Ukrainians can decide Ukraine’s future," Carney said.

He also noted that Canada and Ukraine would work to deepen ties that have been formed over a century.

Read more: Canada will replace Russian gas on world markets, - Carney

Canada will help rebuild

Carney stressed that Ukrainians had contributed to the development of Canada. According to him, once peace is achieved, Canada will help rebuild Ukraine.

"Ukrainians helped build this country, so Canada will help rebuild Ukraine after peace is achieved," the head of the Canadian government said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Canada the day before. The talks are expected to focus on protecting Ukrainian skies, preparations for winter and strengthening Ukraine’s resilience.