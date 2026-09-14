Tests of new generation of interceptors against jet-powered Shaheds underway – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS
Drone Industry
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received reports on countering Russian Shaheds and cooperation with manufacturers on a new generation of drone interceptors to defend against Russian jet-powered drones.
He wrote about this on social media, Censor.NET reports.
New interceptors
According to the president, prototypes already exist, testing is underway, and all processes are being accelerated. He stressed that Ukraine needs an effective defence tool in sufficient quantities and with the required level of effectiveness.
Zelenskyy said he had discussed steps that could speed up the results with Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, adding that the financial foundation for this work had already been secured.
Situation at the front
Zelenskyy also received reports on the situation at the front, noting that Ukrainian troops are holding their positions and actively defending them.
The head of state separately thanked the soldiers fighting in the Donetsk region: the 3rd Army Corps, the 66th and 125th Mechanized Brigades, and the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade.
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