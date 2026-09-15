Consequences of attacks on Kyiv: 1 dead and 8 people injured since start of day; strikes on two petrol stations. PHOTOS

Since the start of the day on 15 September, Russian invaders have attacked Kyiv with drones on several occasions. Strikes were recorded in the Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Solomianskyi district

A strike on a non-residential building; no fire broke out. Six people were injured.

Darnytskyi district

A strike was recorded at a petrol station; one person was injured. A minor fire broke out, which was extinguished using fire extinguishers.

Holosiivskyi District

A strike occurred at a petrol station. One person was injured. The fire was extinguished.

Obolon District

A non-residential building was on fire. Firefighters brought the blaze under control.

According to the Kyiv police, one person has been reported killed and eight injured as a result of the Russian strikes.

In addition to gas stations in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, a warehouse, a fast-food restaurant, and a business center were damaged in Kyiv.

Read more: Russia attacked Kyiv with drones: gas stations and warehouses were hit



















