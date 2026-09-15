Defence forces have struck Russian UAV launch site and electronic warfare assets, - General Staff

On 14 September and during the night of 15 September 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key enemy military targets.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Strikes on UAV launch sites and depots

A facility used for the storage, preparation and launch of attack UAVs has been struck in the Donetsk area.

An enemy fuel and lubricants depot has been hit in Novosvitlivka, Luhansk region.

Electronic warfare and radar systems

Three electronic warfare stations belonging to the Russian aggressor have been struck in Trubchevsk, Pochep-2 and Rechitsa in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.



In Pogreby and Mostocheno in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, enemy airspace control radar stations have been struck.



In Zlynka in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, an enemy MESH network repeater has been struck.

"The extent of the damage caused is being assessed. Operations against key enemy military targets are continuing," the statement said.

Read more: Defense forces struck Syzran Oil Refinery and drone manufacturer "Atlant Aero" in Russia, - General Staff